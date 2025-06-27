WATCH: Marlins’ Dane Myers snaps bat in half in epic meltdown vs. Giants

The Miami Marlins extended their winning streak to four games as the offense pounced on the San Francisco Giants' pitching staff for a 12-5 victory on Thursday.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, the series finale witnessed an intense contest, with some heated moments from both teams. One of them came from Marlins slugger Dane Myers.

Myers walked up to the plate after the Marlins scored three runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-5 lead. However, the Marlins slugger struck out on three straight pitches by Spencer Bivens.

The Marlins outfielder was livid with himself, and he broke his bat in half after slamming it into his knee in an epic meltdown at Oracle Park.

Former All-Star pitcher Mike Krukow, who was announcing the game for the Giants reflected on Dane Myers' antics during the broadcast.

“That just doesn’t feel good when you do this,” Krukow said. “But I’ll tell you what, that’s impressive. Look, he’s a young player, If he knew how much the opposing pitcher got out of that and how enjoyable it is, he would never do it again. I mean, if I struck a guy and he did that, I’d be walking back to the bench going ‘heh heh heh heh heh.'”

Dane Myers went 1-for-5 on the night, driving in a run for the team in the series finale to complete a three-game sweep of the Giants.

