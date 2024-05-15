WATCH: Marlins manager Skip Schumaker nearly ejected after someone else heckles umpire, draws comparisons to the Yankees’ Aaron Boone

Skip Schumaker and the Miami Marlins have been enduring a difficult season so far. After reaching the playoffs last year, there were expectations that the club would be able to do so again this season. This has not exactly been the case, as the team entered Tuesday with a disappointing 11-32 record.

The Miami Marlins' run of bad luck continued on Tuesday night as manager Skip Schumaker found himself in the middle of a bizarre and frustrating ejection. After a brief debate with home plate umpire Ben May, a voice came from the Marlins dugout.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Initially, Skip Schumaker got ejected despite not saying a word after he was told to be quiet. Umpires then determined it was bench coach Luis Urueta, and Schumaker was unejected." - @FoulTerritoryTV

Believing the trash talk was coming from Schumaker, the home plate umpire decided to eject the Marlins manager from the game. After a lengthy conversation, Schumaker convinced the umpiring crew to overturn the decision, instead ejecting bench coach Luis Urueta.

Although Skip Schumaker was able to have the decision reversed and remain in the game, it is not a good look for MLB umpires who have been the subject of much debate. From missed strikeout calls to countless ejections, there has been palpable tension between umpires and fans, players, and coaches.

Skip Schumaker's near-ejection was reminiscent of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone

While the Miami Marlins manager was able to talk his way out of an ejection, the same cannot be said of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. The New York manager found himself on the wrong side of a case of mistaken identity. Boone found himself ejected from the game after the home plate umpire heard heckling from the direction of the Yankees dugout.

Expand Tweet

"A Yankee fan yelling at the umpire and ump mistaking it for Aaron Boone and tossing him is incredible" - @nut_history

Unfortunately for Aaron Boone, the words did not come from his mouth. Instead, it was discovered that a fan sitting behind the New York Yankees dugout had said something to the umpire. This led to Boone being ejected from the game and although he tried to talk his way out of it, he was tossed out of the matchup against the Oakland Athletics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback