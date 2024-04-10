WATCH: Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz robs Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton of home run

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton thought he had a big fly in the third inning, however, Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz denied him. De La Cruz robbed him at the wall and ended the inning.

Stanton was first pitch swinging in his second at-bat of the evening and got his pitch. While it was a rocket off the bat, it was just not deep enough to get over the outstretched arm of De La Cruz.

It was a great catch from De La Cruz. He does not play for the Yankees, so being able to find the wall and time up his jump in an unfamiliar outfield is tough to do.

Giancarlo Stanton got his revenge on Bryan De La Cruz and the Marlins innings later

New York Yankees - Giancarlo Stanton (Image via Getty)

Bryan De La Cruz was able to keep the score at 1-0 for the time being. A few innings later, Giancarlo Stanton would get his revenge, hitting a double to right field, scoring Juan Soto.

In the following inning, Soto delivered a single to center field that scored Jon Berti. From Soto to Aaron Judge, It is hard to keep the Yankees off the scoreboard early into this young season.

The Bronx Bombers are scoring 5.09 runs per game so far and do not look to be slowing down. Outside of their stars, the Yankees have also seen Anthony Volpe rise past expectations this season. Going into Tuesday, he leads the league with his .417 batting average.

The Yanks are currently 9-2, and this is all without their ace and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Gerrit Cole. Once he returns to the rotation, this could be one scary team.

Watch out for the Yankees this season. They seem destined to be contenders this year.

