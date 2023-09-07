WATCH: Massive flag reading 'Donald Trump or Death' unfurled during National Anthem at New York Yankees game

During the National Anthem for a game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, a massive Donald Trump sign was unfurled. The attendees at the game leaned over the railing to reveal the sign that reads 'Donald Trump or Death'. The sign also features '1776', the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Oliya Scootercaster shared a video of the large banner being unfurled over the railing during the National Anthem.

"HUGE "Trump or DEATH" Flag dropped at Yankees stadium during National Anthem 'God Bless America' as Detroit Tigers play New York Yankees" - Oliya Scootercaster

Flags and signs are generally permitted at MLB stadiums, as long as they are appropriate and approved by building security. Given the general threatening nature of this flag, it raises questions as to whether security approved of it.

As you can see in the video, it was only visible for about a minute, before it was packed up again. It seemingly had no impact on the flow of procedures at the game, considering the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers saw no disruptions.

Signs supporting Donald Trump have appeared at the New York Yankees stadium before

This is not even the first time a sign in support of Donald Trump was shown at a Yankees game, previously appearing in 2021. A video of that moment was shared on Twitter by Daily Caller.

"Baseball fans at Yankee stadium drop a massive “Trump won” sign over the second deck" - Daily Caller

Sports events have long been used to serve political messaging, but there should be no place for threatening messages.