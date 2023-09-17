WATCH: Matt Olson blasts his 52nd homer of the season to break Atlanta Braves single-season home run record

Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson has been on a tear this season. His impressive year at the plate has been overshadowed by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s fantastic season, but he was not sharing the spotlight on Saturday.

Olson blasted a solo home run to mark his 52nd home run of the season off Steven Okert in the sixth inning. That home run broke the Braves single-season home run record.

Olson passed all-time great Andruw Jones on Saturday. Jones established the original record during his 2005 season, slashing .263/.347/.575 with 51 home runs and 128 RBIs.

This one was a no-doubter, like most of Matt Olson's home runs this season. He drove the ball past the center field wall, which is never easy in any MLB park. His home run was measured at 433 feet.

Olson is completing his second season with the Atlanta Braves. He was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in 2022. Atlanta signed Olson to an eight-year, $168 million contract.

The Braves have certainly gotten their money's worth with this one. Last season, he played in all 162 regular-season games and hit 34 longballs. This season, he leads the league in home runs and RBIs.

Matt Olson is not the only Atlanta Braves player having a stellar season

The Atlanta Braves have the best record in baseball. They have already captured the National League East, being the first team to lock in their postseason spot.

Atlanta has looked great all season long. Its entire roster has stepped up this season. However, more than a few players have been playing out of their minds.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is having a special year. Through 147 games, he has slashed .337/.418/.586 with 37 home runs, 98 RBIs and 66 stolen bases. He leads the league in stolen bases, OBP, hits and runs.

The Braves also have five players with 30 home runs, which is something no other MLB team can say. Matt Olson, Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies have all reached the mark.

This is one team that every team in the postseason will want to stay away from. Given it has already reached the postseason, it can rest some players as the regular season closes. It could come into the postseason well-rested and ready to rock.

It will be interesting to see if the Braves can close out their magical season with a World Series trophy.