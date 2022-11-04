WATCH: Meek Mill rocks Philadelphia Phillies home crowd with an electric performance before Game 5 of the World Series

Two-time Grammy Award nominee and hometown hero Meek Mill rocked the Philly crowd with great razzamatazz ahead of Thursday night’s pivotal Game 5 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

“@MeekMill gets @Phillies fans hyped before World Series Game 5 then rides out with the Phillie Phanatic. About as Philly as it gets.” - FOX Sports: MLB, Twitter

Sporting a Phillies powder blue varsity jacket, Meek Mill made his way to center field before the first pitch to the beats of “Dreams and Nightmares” playing loudly in the backdrop. He hyped up the crowd, saying:

“Are you ready for the Phillies? Make some noise"

Exhilarating the tens of thousands of Philly fans in attendance with his 2012 number, the singer then drove off the field on the back of a golf cart driven by none other than the home team mascot, Phillie Phanatic.

Meek Mill regularly reps the city of Philadelphia in his music, so it was no shock that he’d be present when his city needed him the most.

Shortly after his performance, he expressed his love for the city with a post on Twitter.

MeekMill @MeekMill I love my city I love my city ✨✨✨✨✨✨

"I love my city" - Meek Mill, Twitter

His tunes certainly set the tone for the night as Kyle Schwarber’s leadoff home run evened the score after the Astros took a one-nothing lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Jeremy Peña. After getting no hit in Wednesday's game, this was exactly what the fans needed.

Meek Mill will be at the Wells Fargo Center during the week of Thanksgiving on a return to the city to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the same album, “Dreams and Nightmares.”

The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart in 2019. Another Philly home team, the Philadelphia Eagles, used it as a rallying cry for their Super Bowl LII triumph.

Houston Astros end up winning Game 5 of the World Series

The Houston Astros edged the low-scoring game by 3-2. It was a duel between the pitchers, while Justin Verlander came up trumps as he recorded his first World Series win. Miserly throughout the game, he only allowed one run through the first 6 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies FINAL: Astros 5, Phillies 2 FINAL: Astros 5, Phillies 2

"FINAL: Astros 5, Phillies 2" - Philadelphia Phillies, TwitterThe Astros are in the driving seat now with a 3-2 series lead and are just one win away from being crowned the World Series Champions.

The Astros are in the driving seat now with a 3-2 series lead and are just one win away from being crowned the World Series Champions.

"Ready for liftoff." - mlb, Twitter

The next two games will be played in Houston, which is a massive challenge for Philadelphia. The Phillies have nothing to lose, however, you can be sure to expect some fireworks from whatever remains.

Game 6 will air on Sunday, the 6th of November at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes