WATCH: Mets, Brewers clear benches after Jeff McNeil frustrated over questionable second base slide by Rhys Hoskins

There was no love loss on Friday during the matchup between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. Even though it was the first game of the 2024 season for both teams, the two clubs were in mid-season form when it came to competitiveness.

On a questionable sliding play by new Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins in the top of the 8th inning, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil showed his frustration. As Hoskins slid into second base, the former Phillies star seemed to stretch his slide beyond the base, something that McNeil was not exactly a fan of.

Following the extended slide from Rhys Hoskins, a visibly upset Jeff McNeil stood over and began shouting at the Brewers' first baseman, which resulted in both dugouts coming out onto the field.

Although there were no physical altercations between the two teams, the fact that both teams came out of their dugouts and onto the field shows that both teams are ready for the long season ahead.

The dispute between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers continued after the benches cleared

Following the dispute on the field, Rhys Hoskins was shown shouting at the New York second baseman. As the pair yelled back and forth to one another, Hoskins raised his hands to his eyes, calling McNeil a crybaby.

The Mets and Brewers will play each other a total of six times this season, so it will be interesting to see if this is a preview of things to come for the remainder of their matchups. Both teams are viewed as postseason contenders in the National League, so these types of interactions could become a regular occurrence.

It will be interesting to see how Hoskins and McNeil will interact in future games, as the pair have been playing against each other in the NL East division for years when Hoskins was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

