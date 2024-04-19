WATCH: Mets legend Jack Fisher throws ceremonial first pitch 60 years after Shea Stadium debut

New York Mets legend Jack Fisher was present at Citi Field for the 60th anniversary of Shea Stadium on Wednesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. He gets back to the same mound after throwing here for the first time in the stadium's debut on April 17, 1964.

Giving him company was Ron Hunt, who was holding the cane and posed for photos after the ceremonial pitch, which was caught by Joey Wendle.

60 years ago today, Fisher took the mound and pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now the Mets play at Citi Field, which is located adjacent to where Shea Stadium once stood.

While at the stadium, Fisher recalled how it was back then and said:

“I can remember walking out during batting practice, out over the right field wall you could see the people coming in by the hordes from the subway and the train. It was full house that day."

Jack Fisher looks back on first game in Shea Stadium

Apart from throwing first pitch, Fisher also gave up the first homer in Shea Stadium to Pirates' Willie Stargell. He pitched 5.2 innings with the lead intact before he was pulled out. However, the Mets bullpen couldn't subdue the Pirates hitter as the home team went on to lose the game 4-3.

Jack Fisher also recalled how his first pitch ball is in the Hall of Fame.

“I remember the first pitch,” Fisher said. “My catcher was Jesse Gonder. I said to him, ‘I’d like to have this baseball. So when I throw it, if he doesn’t hit it, throw it over to the dugout for me.’

“I threw it. Jesse caught it. It was a strike. And right away a guy from Cooperstown comes out of the dugout for the ball. I didn’t get it. But I know where it is. It’s in the hall of fame.”

Jack Fisher was a journeyman and played 11 seasons in the majors. He played for the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco, the New York Mets, the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds. His career pitching record stands at 86-139, with a 4.06 ERA and 1,017 strikeouts.

