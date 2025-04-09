WATCH: Mets sportscaster breaks the internet with flabbergasted reaction to Marlins manager's strange decision vs Pete Alonso

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough's decision to face Pete Alonso during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game against the New York Mets was called into question by Mets announcer Gary Cohen.

The game saw a pivotal moment in the bottom of the sixth inning after Ronny Henriquez loaded the bases for Alonso. In situations like this, when there are two outs to go, generally the infield is set back. However, McCullough had the infield in, which resulted in Cohen calling out the defensive setup on air.

"Wow. Think like Sergeant Schultz. And again, they bring the infield in with the bases loaded and one out against Alonso," Cohen said on live broadcast. "What is going on? Why—why would you set up the double play and then not play for the double play? Something is askew."

As Cohen was saying this, Alonso hit a double in the gap between right-center field, clearing the bases with a three-run RBI hit as Luisangel Acuna, Juan Soto and Hayden Senger scored. The outfield was also shallow rather than being deep, which gave Cohen another reason to call out the Marlins manager's strategy.

"And you see how shallow the center field is playing? Playing shallow. I mean, against Pete Alonso? What are you doing?" the announcer added.

That bases-clearing hit from Alonso's bat shut down doors on any possible Marlins comeback as the Mets went on to win the game 10-5.

Pete Alonso's MVP-level play draws contract extension talks already

After an elongated free agency, first baseman Pete Alonso finally signed a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets, including a $10 million signing bonus and an opt-out in place after the first year. Given the way Alonso has started, it's likely he will opt out and finally get the long-term deal he was after during the offseason.

Alonso has started off well to begin the 2025 season, hitting .333 along with three home runs and 15 RBIs as he pushes his name in MVP talks already.

Two days ago, when Mets owner Steve Cohen was asked if he would like to extend Alonso, he said:

"We're open. You know, we're excited about the '25 season, and listen: I hope Pete has a tremendous season. That would be great for the Mets, certainly great for him, and hopefully that means we can figure out a way to extend the arrangement. We'll worry about it when we worry about it down the road. But right now, we're focused on the '25 season."

Thanks to continuous production from Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Juan Soto, the Mets are 8-3. They seem like a team poised to make a good run in the 2025 postseason, as Alonso's case to get extended gets backed by the numbers he's putting on a nightly basis.

