WATCH: Miami Marlins fans say a warm goodbye to Miguel Cabrera 

Miguel Cabrera, the slugging first baseman, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after an illustrious 20-year career. Cabrera achieved unprecedented success in the league, becoming a perennial All-Star and feared hitter among his opponents.

Despite the fact that his final season with the Detroit Tigers was not as productive as some of his previous seasons, Cabrera's impact on the sport cannot be denied. His respect and reputation in the league remain untarnished despite his struggles with declining performance, making the struggling Tigers team deserving of attention.

Here's how fans said their final goodbyes to Miguel Cabrera, one of the Greatest of All Time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB @MLB pic.twitter.com/pvF8FEYtW0 A farewell to where it all started.

Cabrera leaves behind an impressive legacy that will almost certainly earn him a well-deserved spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible.

His best season came in 2012 when he won the coveted Triple Crown, which has eluded players ever since. This incredible season saw him set career highs in hits, home runs, RBIs, and batting average, firmly establishing him as one of the best players of his generation.

As Cabrera embarks on a farewell tour, much like fellow legend Albert Pujols, baseball fans around the world will be able to commemorate the remarkable career of a player who has left an indelible mark on the sport he adores.

Congratulations to Miguel Cabrera on an incredible career, and we look forward to seeing him inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Miguel Cabrera's career accomplishments

Detroit Tigers v Miami Marlins

Miguel Cabrera, a Venezuelan professional baseball first baseman, third baseman, and designated hitter for the Detroit Tigers of Major League Baseball (MLB), was born on April 18, 1983.

Since making his MLB All-Star debut in 2003, he has won the American League Most Valuable Player award twice, the AL Hitting Championship four times, and 12 times overall.

He mainly played left and right field prior to 2006, but first and third base has been his primary positions for the majority of his major league career. He achieved the MLB Triple Crown for the 17th time in 2012, making it the first such season in 45 years.

In 2022, Cabrera became the third player in history with a career batting average above 300, 500 home runs, and 3,000 hits.

In 11 seasons, Cabrera has a batting average above 300 and has won four AL batting titles, including three straight from 2011 to 2013. In 12 seasons, including 11 straight from 2004 to 2014, he has over 100 runs batted in and has hit at least 30 home runs.