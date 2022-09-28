Watch: Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly goes crazy after relief pitcher Richard Bleier gets his third balk call 

Richard Bleier, a relief pitcher for the Miami Marlins, may not be the most well-known man in baseball. He is, however, a dependable pitcher with six years of Major League experience behind him.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



The third was enough for Don Mattingly as he got tossed Richard Bleier has never had a balk called on him in his career. In the 8th inning he had not one, not two but THREE balks called on himThe third was enough for Don Mattingly as he got tossed @shea_station Richard Bleier has never had a balk called on him in his career. In the 8th inning he had not one, not two but THREE balks called on himThe third was enough for Don Mattingly as he got tossed @shea_station https://t.co/n6GmE96HZA

"Richard Bleier has never had a balk called on him in his career. In the 8th inning he had not one, not two but THREE balks called on him. The third was enough for Don Mattingly as he got tossed" - @ Jomboy Media

Originally drafted by the Texas Rangers, Bleier spent most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. A native of the Miami area, Richard Bleier joined the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Seen as a dependable reliever, he has a career ERA of 3.07. One thing worth mentioning is that Bleier has never, not once, been called for a balk during his career.

A balk is defined as an intentional gesture by the pitcher to deceive a base runner. It is one of the most controversial moves in baseball. No one can ever seem to agree on what exactly constitutes a balk.

Ursula @urslovesthemets If I were Don Mattingly or Richard Bleier, I would have spontaneously combusted. Seriously, what the fuck? If I were Don Mattingly or Richard Bleier, I would have spontaneously combusted. Seriously, what the fuck?

"If I were Don Mattingly or Richard Bleier, I would have spontaneously combusted. Seriously, what the f*ck?" - @ Ursula

This was evidenced nowhere better than in the 6th inning of a game last night. Bleier was pitching against the Mets at Citi Field in New York last night when he was called for a balk.

The batter in question was Pete Alonso. After one short look over to first base runner Jeff McNeil, Bleier continued to pitch. His mannerism was called out as a balk by the first base umpire. McNeil took second base and Bleier was visibly upset.

Two pitches later, another balk was called against Bleier. This time, the Marlins dugout started showing their disdain as McNeil trotted to third base.

Finally, on an ensuing full count against Alonso, Bleier balked once more. This caused McNeil to come home to score a run, diminishing the Marlins' lead in the eighth inning.

Veteran manager Don Mattingly had enough as he charged from the dugout to try and get an explanation. After some shouting at various umpires, he failed to get an explanation that appealed to him. Mattingly was ejected from the game soon thereafter.

Don Mattingly sticks up for his team until the very end, Richard Bleier is no exception

Milwaukee Brewers v Miami Marlins

With a 64-90 record, the Marlins know that they will not get anywhere near the postseason this year. Mattingly himself has stated he will be parting ways with the organization after the season. However, he is not one to shirk his duties while they still exist. His defense of his players is something that has defined Mattingly's managerial style for his entire career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far