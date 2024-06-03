WATCH: Mic'd up Trevor Bauer details dominant at-bat in Mexican Baseball League

Trevor Bauer has pitched well in the Mexican Baseball League, routinely putting batters in difficult situations and earning big strikeouts. He will be in the league for the foreseeable future, so he's still trying to dominate every batter who steps into the box.

That dominance continued while Bauer had a microphone on. He has long been active on social media even before he was trying to sell himself to MLB teams. He hasn't stopped and shared an inside look at how he attacked an at-bat and got a hitter to look out of sorts.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bauer missed low and away, just by a bit, with a fastball. He chided himself to get ahead in the count and followed it with a cutter that dropped into the bottom of the zone for a strike. After yanking a slider, he told himself (and the fans watching) that he had to throw a strike.

With the fastball, he just clipped the bottom line of the strike zone to even the count at 2-2. He talked with himself about what pitch to go with, whether to hit the fastball again or try a breaking ball.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star opted for the slider and instructed himself to make sure it was in the zone. He failed on that front, as the pitch dipped low and away from the zone. However, it had enough movement to totally fool the batter into swinging.

"We got a chaser right there," Bauer said.

An at-bat at any level of baseball is methodical, and pitchers have to make a lot of decisions. Bauer just gave fans an inside look at how he goes about it and struck out a batter in the process.

Trevor Bauer not leaving LMB any time soon

Trevor Bauer initially signed on to pitch five games with the Diablos in LMB. He has blown past that total as no MLB team has reached out to sign him based on his performance. So, for the time being, he's opted to stick around in Mexico.

Trevor Bauer will stay in Mexico.

"I'm having a really good time," Bauer said. "I'm enjoying playing the game; we have a really good team. There's no reason I wouldn't stay."

It remains to be seen if or when he will return to the MLB, but he's enjoying his time in Mexico and doesn't see a reason to cut it short right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback