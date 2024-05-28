"There is no reason I wouldn't stay" - Former All-Star Trevor Bauer opens up on extended Mexico stint as MLB return goals persist

Trevor Bauer still has his eyes on an MLB return someday. But until that comes to fruition, he is happy to stay pitching in the Mexican Baseball League. What was initially just a five-game stint to try and get MLB teams to see his talent has turned into something much longer. Bauer isn't unhappy with that and is planning to stay in the LMB for a while.

Expand Tweet

Bauer said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, yeah, we're talking about it. Obviously, [sic] some news soon, so nothing to announce right now. We'll see where it goes... I'm having a really good time. I'm enjoying playing the game, we have a really good team. There's no reason I wouldn't stay, so we'll see how it turns out... I'm sure once a decision gets made, you'll know about it. We'll announce it."

Bauer is still very confident in his abilities. He maintains that he will someday be back in the MLB, even going so far as to say that there isn't a team in the league with three pitchers better than him. He is unsure, as a result, why he's not getting any attention.

Nevertheless, he has pitched well in LMB, and he's going to continue playing for the Diablos for a while. Things can and will change if he gets some sort of offer from the MLB, but he said he'll announce if anything changes.

Trevor Bauer's girlfriend and agent confirmed Mexico stay

Trevor Bauer's girlfriend Rachel Luba, who is also his sports agent, shared the news that he would be staying in Mexico. His dreams of making it back to the MLB haven't changed, but she said there are worse places to be while he works toward that goal.

Trevor Bauer is staying in Mexico for now

She also shared the idea that his team is good and that he's enjoying himself:

"It's been a lot of fun, the team he loves, the organization, the Diablos have been amazing to him."

He has been pitching well, even forcing his opponent to request an equipment check to ensure he wasn't cheating. Bauer also struck out 14 in a six-inning outing earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback