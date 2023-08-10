WATCH: Michael Lorenzen's family gets emotional after Phillies pitcher completes a no-hitter

Michael Lorenzen created history during the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals game on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old pitcher etched his name on the Phillies franchise history by registering the 14th no-hitter. This was a career first for the pitcher and the fourth no-hitter of this season.

2023 has been a great season for Lorenzen. With a All-Star selection and an ERA of 3.48, the Phillies newly acquired is all set to create new records. With Wednesday night’s feat, the players ERA is now at 3.24.

Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas in the ninth inning. While the audience cheered for the pitcher, he wound up his first career full game within the time span of 2 hours and 9 minutes, thereby retiring Dominic Smith on a flyball with his 124th career-high pitch.

While Michael Lorenzen created history for the franchise, his family was present to support him. As the pitcher completed a no-hitter, his family got emotional over the player’s achievement. Lorenzen’s mother Cheryl and wife Cassi wiped tears in the stands during the final out. Cassi was spotted holding their baby daughter, June.

The official Twitter account of the Philadelphia Phillies shared a video of the historic moment while Lorenzen’s family was seen getting teary-eyed. Watch the video here:

Michael Lorenzen’s career in MLB

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen celebrates after pitching a no-hitter during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Lorenzen has represented various teams before making it to the Philadelphia Phillies.

He was first drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2010 MLB Draft. Later the Cincinnati Reds selected him in the 2013 MLB Draft. He represented the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. In 2023, he signed as a free agent with the Detroit Tigers. On August 1st, 2023 they traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Michael Lorenzen represented the Detroit Tigers in the All-Star game that took place last month in Seattle. The pitcher made his career’s first All-Star appearance this year, tossing two-thirds of an inning in relief.

Lorenzen is an important player to help the Philadelphia Phillies realise its post season dreams this season.