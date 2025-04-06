Watch: Mike Trout continues home run barrage in third consecutive game for resurgent Angels

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout is getting back to his best after an injury-riddled 2024 saw him miss almost the entire MLB campaign. In the team's second game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians, Trout went deep for the third time this season.

With the scores tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Mike Trout got hold of right-hander Tanner Bibee's cutter to launch a go-ahead two-run home run to give his team a 5-3 lead.

It was the third home run in as many games for the three-time MVP, who's starting to hear up at the plate with a fourth extra-base hit in four consecutive games.

The 11-time All-Star made the switch from center field to right field ahead of this season to his workload. After starting in right field for the first seven games of the season, Trout was moved to a designated role ahead of Saturday's game.

The Angels continued to rake after Trout's blast, leading 10-4 in the eighth inning at the time of writing.

