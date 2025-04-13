Watch: Mike Trout loses his cool as Astros fan snatches ball out his glove in foul territory

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was visibly frustrated during a play in the 4-1 win against the Houston Astros in the second game of the series at Daikin Park on Saturday.
During the second inning, Astros' Yainer Diaz launched a fly ball off lefty Tyler Anderson toward the foul territory in right field. Mike Trout, who has transitioned to right fielder this season, tracked the ball and leaped to grab it over the wall.
However, Astros fans snatched the ball out of the three-time MVP's glove. Trout was heated after the incident, which was reminiscent of the Mookie Betts incident at the Yankee Stadium during the World Series last year.
Here's the video:
While Trout claimed he had the ball in his grasp, the umpires ruled it a foul ball instead of a catch, and the play wasn't reviewed. Although the fan appeared to hand over the ball back to Trout, security moved in and relocated the fan.
Following the game, Mike Trout met the fan after the Astros fan had apologized for his behavior. Trout was cool with it and signed a baseball for the fan's son.
Mike Trout reveals his interaction with first base umpire after fan interference
Following the game, Mike Trout revealed he was cool with the umpires decision to call it a foul because the ball seemingly hit the hand of the fan before Trout pouched it. Trout shared his discussion with first base umpire Alan Porter after the incident.
"He said it doesn’t matter,” Trout was told by Porter. “As soon as your glove goes into the stands, it’s fair game. And if it hits their finger or the ball hits their hand, I guess it’s ruled dead.
"I guess if you saw the replay, it hits his hand first, then goes in my glove. So even if I would have come back out (with the ball), they probably could have challenged it. That was my understanding.”
The incident didn't cost the Angels, as they solidified their 2-0 lead in the game to win 4-1. With the series tied, both teams will go for a series win in the rubber game on Sunday.