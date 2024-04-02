Watch: Mike Trout's towering game-tying solo home run against the Marlins 

After losing their first series of the 2024 MLB season against the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout has kept the team fighting in their opener against the Miami Marlins.

While the Angels entered the three-game series on Monday with a 1-2 record, Trout blasted two homers against the Miami side to lead his team to a comeback in the second half of the game.

His second home run, which came in the sixth innings and tied the score, was a 473-foot blast – marking the longest one in the MLB season so far – and has gone viral over the internet.

Mike Trout was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2009 MLB draft and went on to make a brief appearance in the major leagues in 2011. The following season, he won the Rookie of the Year award and has since gone on to become one of the best players of his generation.

Having stuck with the Angels for over a decade now, Trout has won virtually every individual award available, though the World Series has eluded him so far.

Trout has started the 2024 MLB season in typical fashion: as the go-to leader in the team who leads by example. Having homered in his first at-bat of the season, he could not do enough to win their series against the Orioles, despite winning the third game.

However, that has not made his form waver as he blasted two home runs to get his team level against the Marlins on Monday. His first home run of the evening came in the fourth innings, and he followed it with another to tie the score at 4-4. It led to a comeback which saw the Angels take a 7-4 lead by the ninth innings.

Nolan Schanuel follows Mike Trout's lead, hits first HR of new season

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel recorded his first home run of the MLB regular season with a 375-foot blast to right center.

While Mike Trout started with a blast in the fourth innings, Schanuel followed his lead and hit his first homer of the season in the sixth to make the score, 3-4. After Trout's second homer of the game, the Angels eventually went on to take the win, 7-4.

