Watch: MLB fans get emotional following a heart-warming exchange between Clayton Kershaw and a 10-year-old fan who lost his grandfather

An adorable video of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s interaction with a young fan will melt your heart. Kershaw got up from his All-Star news conference seat when a young boy named Blake walked up to him to share something.

10-year-old Blake Grice told Kershaw that his grandfather, Graham, had hoped to meet the pitcher and iconic Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully one day. Unfortunately, Graham passed away from brain cancer a few years ago.

"So this moment is important to me because I'm meeting you for him," – Blake Grice

Steve Saldivar @stevesaldivar Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old.



The child’s grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old. The child’s grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. https://t.co/K5KGcd5ozO

The pitcher shared an emotional moment with the young fan and hugged him. He also thanked the little boy for sharing the story.

"That took a lot of courage to tell me that, so I appreciate that. It's great to meet you. Your grand-dad sounded like an awesome guy." – Clayton Kershaw

The pitcher’s fans were moved by the incident and showered their love on Twitter for the MLB star.

Jennifer Greenfield @jengreenfield @stevesaldivar This is why, even as a Giants fan, I’m a huge Clayton Kershaw fan. This guy is pure class on and off the field. @stevesaldivar This is why, even as a Giants fan, I’m a huge Clayton Kershaw fan. This guy is pure class on and off the field.

Another fan also recalled the time when Kershaw met him and briefly chatted.

Tweets About Music & Nature (Mostly) @madbeatboy @jengreenfield @stevesaldivar I ran into him a few years ago at a restaurant in Scottsdale during Spring Training. Couldn’t have been nicer when I introduced myself as a lifelong Dodger fan. He briefly chatted about his preparations for the season and introduced me to his daughter, whom he was playing with. @jengreenfield @stevesaldivar I ran into him a few years ago at a restaurant in Scottsdale during Spring Training. Couldn’t have been nicer when I introduced myself as a lifelong Dodger fan. He briefly chatted about his preparations for the season and introduced me to his daughter, whom he was playing with.

Here are a few pictures of the pitcher with his young fan.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



His grandfather Graham had meeting Kershaw on his bucket list, but passed away due to cancer before he was able to.



Blake lived out that dream Tuesday.



📸 @FabianArdaya Clayton Kershaw fielded a question from 10-year-old Blake Grice Tuesday.His grandfather Graham had meeting Kershaw on his bucket list, but passed away due to cancer before he was able to.Blake lived out that dream Tuesday. Clayton Kershaw fielded a question from 10-year-old Blake Grice Tuesday.His grandfather Graham had meeting Kershaw on his bucket list, but passed away due to cancer before he was able to.Blake lived out that dream Tuesday.📸 @FabianArdaya https://t.co/3CmiK6VxBf

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Clayton Kershaw has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the entirety of his MLB career.

He was chosen to start the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in front of his home crowd at Dodger Stadium.

