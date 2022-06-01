Watch: MLB Network host Lauren Gardner and former MLB player Xavier Scruggs teach TikTok star Natalia Rose how to flip a bat like a pro

Lauren Gardner, the anchor of MLB Network, shared a hilarious video on Instagram of herself and former MLB player Xavier Scruggs teaching TikTok sensation Natalia Rose, aka Nnapples, the art of bat flipping.

In the beginning, Nnapples fumbled around with the bat and tried multiple times to get the technique down until she was flip the bat the right way. However, once she finally did flip the bat perfectly, she couldn't contain her happiness!

"Teaching Natalia Rose the art of the Bat Flip with Xavier Scruggs." - @Lauren Gardner

Baseball is known for its in-game celebrations. We see a lot of bat flips after someone hits a huge home run to show off the player's power and prowess.

Xavier Scruggs was the first one to show how a bat flip is done after a Grand Slam. Next, Lauren Gardner took her turn and followed it with a bat flip that soared high. Following Xavier and Lauren's tactics, Natalia, aka Nnapples, got the bat flip right and did a little happy dance. Before the IG reel ended, Xavier and Lauren declared that she had emerged to be a pro after the short lesson.

In the video which Lauren posted on Instagram, Natalia aka Nnapples commented, "I feel like a pro now."

Natalia Rose comments on Lauren Gardner's IG reel.

Aside from the on-field excitement, off-field moments like these in baseball are equally as entertaining.

TikTok star Natalia Rose aka Nnapples is an MLB ambassador

Natalia Rose attending a Baseball game in 2022 as an ambassador.

Natalia Rose, aka Nnapples, a TikTok celebrity, is a Major League Baseball ambassador and a member of the 2022 Major League Baseball Creator Class.

Rose's job is to involve Major League Baseball players in exciting activities and to upload that content onto TikTok. As a Major League Baseball ambassador, she also gets to attend games.

Look what she made Yankees legend CC Sabathia and Harold Reynolds do! She attempted to make them dance to the popular TikTok tune.

"Found these 2 on the street and got them into the party." -Natalia Rose

It sounds like a dream job! Are you wondering how she bagged such a fun gig?

According to MLB.com's website, she had to make a unique video demonstrating why she should be a part of the Major League Baseball Creator Class of 2022. She then had to post it onto TikTok with the hashtag #MLBCreatorClass, tagging @MLB. Following that, the marketing squad examined all of the applications and chose candidates for the Zoom interview round. Natalia Rose, aka Nnapples, was selected as a Major League Baseball Ambassador from numerous entries!

