Watch: MLB Prospect shows off ambidextrous pitching performance, dominates in his first draft combine appearance 

From time to time, the MLB finds itself in novel situations. One great example is the rise of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. He's had an unprecedented run in the league as both a dominant pitcher and slugger, the likes of which hasn't been seen since the days of the Bambino himself, Babe Ruth.

Another good example of a unique event was when Deion Sanders suited up for the Atlanta Braves in their 1992 National League Division Series tilt against the Pittsburgh Pirates after playing a regular season NFL game for the Atlanta Falcons against the Dolphins in Miami.

One particular novelty has been the apple of the eyes of MLB fans, observers, geeks, and nerds—switch pitchers. There have been only eight switch pitchers in MLB history. The first one was Larry Corcoran, who played for the Chicago White Stockings starting in 1880.

Fast forward almost a century and a half, and you find prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje looking to be the ninth person to achieve the rare feat.

The switch-pitcher dominated in his first Combine cameo at Petco Park: Draft prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje throws 92 mph as a lefty. And 96 as a righty!The switch-pitcher dominated in his first Combine cameo at Petco Park: atmlb.com/39wDBby Draft prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje throws 92 mph as a lefty. And 96 as a righty!The switch-pitcher dominated in his first Combine cameo at Petco Park: atmlb.com/39wDBby https://t.co/7I2f5tNonB

The young Dutchman impressed in the second annual draft combine held by the league. He fanned five batters out of the six he faced — two with his left hand and three with his right — and gave up only one walk as a lefty.

Cijntje throws harder with his right hand, with a fastball topping 96 mph, but his lefty fastball is also imposing at 92 mph. He's naturally a lefty but learned to pitch with his right hand trying to mimic his father Mechangelo, who was a professional baseballer in the Netherlands.

“I’m natural from the left side, but I think I throw harder from the right side because I was [catching and playing shortstop] my whole life” - Cijntje

He arrived stateside two years ago and has been playing for Champagnat Catholic School in Haialeah, Florida. He has committed to play for Mississippi State but is also projected to go as high as the sixth round in the MLB draft, which might lure him away from collegiate play.

A brief history of MLB switch pitchers

Pat Venditte is the first name that comes to mind when it comes to switch pitchers, as he's the only switch pitcher since the turn of the millenia to grace the league. He played for six teams during his five-year stint as a reliever.

With ambidextrous people making up only 1% of the world population, only seven other men have switch pitched in the majors.

The most successful of the bunch were the aforementioned Lawrence "Larry" J. Corcorran who led the NL in strikeouts in 1880, wins in 1881, and ERA in 1882. He also threw three no-hitters in his career.

The other switch pitching success was Anthony John Mullane who started his career for the Detroit Wolverines. He led the now-defunct American Association in strikeouts in 1882 and shutouts in 1884 and 1887, and he pitched a no-hitter on September 11, 1882. In 2010, he was inducted to the Cincinatti Reds' Hall of Fame.

