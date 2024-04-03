Watch: Mookie Betts continues red-hot streak with league-leading 5th home run to draw Dodgers level 

Mookie Betts, the powerful outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit his league-leading fifth home run of the season, showing his hitting skills once again. In a game against the San Francisco Giants, Betts’ homer in the bottom of the third inning not only made fans go crazy but also drove in the crucial second run for the Dodgers.

Betts has already had an amazing season, one that might go down in history. Even though it is still early, Betts’ recent stats put him in the same league as legend Babe Ruth. Betts is the only player in Major League Baseball history to have at least nine hits, nine RBIs, six walks and five home runs in just four games.

Mookie Betts has had a historic start to 2024 MLB season

Mookie Betts’ offensive skills have not been affected by playing shortstop this season. With a current batting average of .611 and an OPS of 1.389, Betts continues to win at the plate, making him one of the best hitters in the league.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently commended Betts for his exceptional start this season, pointing out his ability to excel despite transitioning to a new position. Betts will be a crucial part of the Dodgers’ lineup as they try to make a championship run in 2024:

“He has had a great start to the season. As simple as that. He is proving that learning a new position, possibly the most difficult on the field, has no bearing on the offense," Roberts said.

As Betts’ red-hot streak continues, baseball fans cannot wait for each electrifying at bat. The Dodgers are still on track for a good season, as their star-studded lineup continues to amuse fans with Mookie Betts in the lead.

