WATCH: Mookie Betts gets a huge standing ovation from Red Sox fans in his return to Fenway Park

Finally, Mookie Betts returned to the Fenway ballpark. The Boston Red Sox sent Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the most controversial moves in team history three and a half years ago.

Despite the turmoil surrounding his departure, Betts received a warm reception as he took the pitch on Friday at Fenway Park. He appeared to be treated like the star that the Red Sox traded away by their supporters. The crowd roared in approval and the clapping then increased in volume when Betts tipped his blue Dodgers helmet.

Mookie Betts' achievements in Boston

Betts has had quite a few victories in Boston - a 2018 World Series victory to conclude his Most Valuable Player Award campaign; Three Silver Slugger Awards; three invitations to the All-Star Game and four straight Gold Gloves.

In interviews with media before to the game, Betts was diplomatic about his time in and departure from Boston, but he also rejected the notion that he had any desire to leave the city during discussions with Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom and owner John Henry.

"I thought I would be here, but negotiations didn't go the way we had planned, so you just pivot. That was a very, very dope chapter in my life, but the chapter I'm in now, I'm enjoying it so much, and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Betts flew out to end his at-bat in the first inning, but the Dodgers won 7-4 as a result of his 1-for-4 performance, walk, and two runs scored. Still leading the National League is his 1.008 OPS.

The most noteworthy player the Red Sox acquired in exchange for Betts, Alex Verdugo, produced a narratively intriguing first-pitch leadoff home run in the first inning, which was good news for the Red Sox.