WATCH: Multiple Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams throws the first pitch at Yankees vs. Mets Subway Series game

Musician Pharrell Williams threw the first pitch in Game 1 of the New York Yankees versus New York Mets Subway Series on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Pharrell's biggest hits, including "Beautiful" and "Get Lucky," blared from the speakers and into the Bronx air as the Grammy Award-winning artist tossed the ball to the Yankees pitcher, Luis Severino.

The debut of Pharrell Williams' most recent Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) collaboration with the Yankees was also a reason for celebration. Williams' son Rocket accompanied him to honor the fashion collaboration.

Williams wore a classic, navy blue BBC logo tee from the new capsule collection.

“Happy to see @Pharrell at Yankee Stadium tonight.” – MLB

Williams' most recent collaboration, which has been in the works for a while, is inspired by his love of New York City.

This is what Williams shared on his social media.

“@yankees x @bbcicecream ⚾️ Link in bio.” – Pharell Williams

As for the fashion collaboration, Williams also referred to Jay-Z’s lyrics of “Empire State of Mind” and said:

“[Jay-Z] said he made the hat more famous than a Yankee can. So, there is more we have in store for Billionaire Boys Club, BBC, and the world-famous Yankees. But we have to take it one vision at a time, and then everything else. You’ll see.”

Williams is known as one of the most influential and successful producers in the music industry.

Pharrell Williams – one of the most influential musicians

Williams released his solo album “In My Mind” in 2006. Williams won Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th Grammy Awards for Daft Punk's single "Get Lucky.”

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards Show 2014

Williams has won multiple awards and has been nominated for many others. He has been awareded 13 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year and Non-Classical. Additionally, he has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

Williams is married to model and fashion designer Helen Lasichanh.

“Dearest @virgilabloh, Today’s @off____white show was amazing. The setting, scene, talent, music and most importantly, the clothes, were fire. Your team crushed it. But you know that already, you see everything all at once where you are - all is one. Thanks for having us, Pharrell” – Pharrell Williams

The couple have four children together. The song "Rocket's Theme" from "Despicable Me" was composed in honor of their son Rocket.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt