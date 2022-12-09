Taijuan Walker, who pitched in Flushing the previous two seasons, agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, according to The Post's Jon Heyman.

Walker announced his arrival with the intro to the classic sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. He tweeted the video.

Andy and Susan Borowitz created the American television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for NBC.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a major hit for NBC, running 148 episodes over six seasons and serving as Smith's star vehicle into television and eventually his film career. Bel-Air, a more dramatic reinvention of the series inspired on the fan film of the same name, was awarded a two-season order for Peacock and will premiere on February 13, 2022.

According to The Washington Post's Joel Sherman, Walker’s agreement offers no option years or opt-outs.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Taijuan Walker: $71M, 4 years in Philly Taijuan Walker: $71M, 4 years in Philly

"Taijuan Walker: $71M, 4 years in Philly" – Jon Heyman

In the 2010 MLB Draft, the 10-year veteran was selected 43rd overall.

Taijuan Walker made his Major League Baseball debut in 2013

Walker was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks by the Mariners in 2016. He later re-signed with the Mariners as a free agent in 2020.

Walker won 12 games for the New York Mets last season while earning a 3.49 ERA, 111 ERA+, and 3.65 FIP in 157 1/3 innings. He had a 46.2% groundball rate and a 0.9 HR/9 ratio.

He joins former Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler as the NL champs. Noah Syndergaard, who was acquired from the Angels in a trade last season, is a free agent. Walker's signing comes after the Phillies signed righty Zach Eflin to a three-year, $40 million contract with the Rays and needed to fill a slot in their rotation.

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers

Taijuan Walker's alleged deal comes after the Phillies reportedly signed Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

Walker has thrown for the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets, among other teams.

Poll : 0 votes