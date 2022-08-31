WATCH: New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz gives pitching lessons to music star Timmy Trumpet before throwing out ceremonial first pitch

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off in the first game of a highly anticipated series tonight. Prior to tonight's game, music star Timmy Trumpet is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field.

The Timmy Trumpet song titled "Narcos" used by New York Mets All-Star closer Edwin Diaz has become a favorite for many fans. If you have not listened to Diaz's entrance song, you are missing out. Here is a look at the viral entrance for the league's best closer.

Diaz gave the music star some advice ahead of the first pitch.

"Look where you are throwing the ball and throw it there" 🤣 Edwin Díaz's advice for @TimmyTrumpet 's first pitch tonight?"Look where you are throwing the ball and throw it there" 🤣 Edwin Díaz's advice for @TimmyTrumpet's first pitch tonight?"Look where you are throwing the ball and throw it there" 🤣 https://t.co/ApFlu57gCT

"Edwin Diaz's advice for @TimmyTrumpet's first pitch tonight? 'Look where you are throwing the ball and throw it there'" - SNY

Timmy Trumpet is expected to perform live in the game if Diaz enters as a reliever. If this does in fact happen, this will certainly be an entertaining moment for not only Timmy Trumpet and Edwin Diaz, but also the fans. The Mets and Dodgers' first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT.

New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers begin highly anticipated series in Queens

Two of baseball's best teams face off tonight in the opening of a three-game series in Queens, New York. The matchup may very well be a preview of a potential NLCS series.

The Dodgers enter play on an absolute tear. Since August 1st, the Dodgers have gone 21-5 and have separated themselves for the league's best record at 89-38. The Dodgers rank first in the MLB in both runs per game and earned-run average.

The Mets, on the other hand, are battling it out against the Atlanta Braves in a tight division race. Entering tonight, the Mets have a 3 game lead over the Braves. Winning the NL East will be critical as it will assure the team a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The two teams split a four-game series earlier this season at Dodger Stadium and the winner of the series will therefore have an overall head-to-head advantage. Here's a look at the starting lineup for both teams prior to tonight's first pitch.

Dodgers' Lineup OPS Mets Lineup OPS 1. Mookie Betts, RF .910 1. Brandon Nimmo, CF .770 2. Trea Turner, SS .843 2. Starling Marte, RF .809 3. Freddie Freeman, 1B .913 3. Francisco Lindor, SS .783 4. Max Muncy, 3B .696 4. Pete Alonso, 1B .866 5. Joey Gallo, DH .656 5. Darin Ruf, DH .686 6. Gavin Lux, 2B .802 6. Mark Canha, LF .795 7. Trayce Thompson, LF .872 7. Jeff McNeil, 2B .833 8. Cody Bellinger, CF .664 8. Eduardo Escobar, 3B .646 9. Austin Barnes, C .664 9. James McCann, C .515

The pitching matchup features Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Dodgers going up against New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. Heaney enters play with a 1.94 ERA in 9 games started. Walker enters with a 3.38 ERA in 22 games started.

