WATCH: New York Mets fans erupt with boos after a horrific 8th inning by the team 

The New York Mets have been losing a lot of games this season for a number of reasons, most of which are now well-known. As time passes the booing at Citi Field only gets louder.

On Saturday night, the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the struggling Mets 5-1. This was due to a tie-breaking RBI from David Peralta, who avoided a potential eighth inning-ending double play by beating out the back end.

New York Mets fans were incensed after the eighth inning, roundly booing their players. See the video below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The boos are raining down in Queens

Tony Gonsolin, the starting pitcher for the Dodgers, went five innings and only gave up one run on two hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

In six innings, Mets starter Kodai Senga allowed just one run on four hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts.

The Mets are struggling for confidence this season, which can be seen in their most recent loss. They are 42-50 and fourth in the NL East.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Match summary

On Saturday night, the visiting LA Dodgers defeated the struggling New York Mets 5-1, thanks to a tie-breaking RBI from David Peralta. He avoided a double play that could have ended the game.

Peralta added an RBI single during a three-run ninth, and Mookie Betts went 4-for-4 with a home run in the third inning.

Betts recorded four hits, his third of the season, and homered for the seventh time in his past 14 games.

The Dodgers have won six straight games, are 7-3 in their last 10 and sit top of the NL West at 53-38.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault