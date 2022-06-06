Watch: New York Mets third baseman ends tie to win the game against Los Angeles Dodgers 

The New York Mets won an exhilirating battle against the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings yesterday. The game finished with a score of 5-4 after ten action-packed innings. Both the Mets and the Dodgers came into the duel with a game-ready attitude for the series-closer of an exciting four-game affair.

Both starters, Trevor Williams of the New York Mets and Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitched superbly. Williams worked five innings, giving up two runs on six base hits. Urias, on the other hand, pitched 5 1/3 innings and only gave up a run on three base hits.

The game was on even keeling through the end of nine innings and it warranted extra-time. The score was tied at 4-4 when Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel checked in the top of the tenth inning. He immediately gave up a hit to the first batter he faced, who happened to be the red-hot Pete Alonso. The Polar Bear doubled off Kimbrel.

Up next was J.D. Davis, who traditionally plays as a third baseman and left fielder, but was assigned as the DH for the game. He drove a liner to left field that fumbled off the glove of Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor. This drove Alonso in for the go-ahead run.

The run put the score to 5-4 and would ultimately be the final scoreline as Adonis Medina shut out the Dodgers in the bottom of the inning.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Early NLCS preview?

After a superb showing from both squads, they each drew two games from their four-game series. After winning yesterday's game, the Mets finally clinched the best record in all of the National League at 37-19 with the Dodgers tantalizingly close at 35-19.

With the MLB regular season a third of the way done, could this be a preview of the National League Championship Series come October? It could very well be. Both teams look like the best teams in their respective leagues and their division-best records certainly fit the billing.

The New York Mets have mainly been relying on firepower due to the injury to their starters Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tylor Megill. The same can be said for the Los Angeles Dodgers, though for a different reason as most of their pitching has been iffy as of late and the absence of club legend Clayton Kershaw due to an injury is not helping the cause.

