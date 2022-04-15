Watch: New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks makes a hilarious blunder, loses shift card only to find it in the most unexpected place

The New York Yankees played against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 13 at Yankee Stadium, and the match witnessed a funny moment involving Aaron Hicks.

New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4. FINAL: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.

Funny moments keep happening during baseball games.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends ‍🦲 Aaron Hicks still can't find his scouting card on the Blue Jays‍🦲 Aaron Hicks still can't find his scouting card on the Blue Jays 👨‍🦲 https://t.co/qqVkoi2wIQ

Yesterday, one such humorous moment was captured on camera at Yankees Stadium. Aaron Hicks, the Yankees' center fielder, glanced in his hat for his positioning card during the game but didn't know it was stuck on his head.

One Twitter users repsponded to the incident.

Yacob @klassickliev @TReddy13 @timandfriends @AnomaKLIE I saw that on the 1st homer and was confused. If he stored it in the front lip of hat, what the hell was he looking at?? Also, if he stored it in the front lip, how did get all the way back there? Is this just an unfortunate incident of having a sweaty bald head? @TReddy13 @timandfriends @AnomaKLIE I saw that on the 1st homer and was confused. If he stored it in the front lip of hat, what the hell was he looking at?? Also, if he stored it in the front lip, how did get all the way back there? Is this just an unfortunate incident of having a sweaty bald head?

MLB's popularity isn't just based on whether a team wins or loses a game. Every year, some moments capture the hearts of the audience. Funny moments make the MLB more enjoyable and unforgettable.

Highlights from the New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays matchup involving Aaron Hicks

During the Yankees' 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays, Aaron Hicks missed a home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first inning. Hicks had the ball in his glove for a brief minute before it slipped loose, rebounding back into the field after hitting something. It was first deemed a double before the umpires huddled and called it a home run.

The ball pops out of Aaron Hicks' glove and ends up being a HR for Vladdy Jr 🤷‍♂️(via @BlueJays The ball pops out of Aaron Hicks' glove and ends up being a HR for Vladdy Jr 🤷‍♂️(via @BlueJays)https://t.co/75ITZuc7Qa

However, Aaron Hicks didn't agree.

He mentioned, “I felt like the ball came out of my glove and hit the top of the wall and came right back in. I caught it initially and it kind of slipped out. But even looking back at the videos, still feel like it hit the top of the wall and came back in.”

When is the next game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays have won two of the first three games against the Yankees. Toronto hasn't exactly smashed its way to victory, but it has won twice (as an MLB betting underdog) by shutting down the Yankee batters, including getting by New York star Gerrit Cole.

The next meeting between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays is on April 14 at 4:35 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium.

