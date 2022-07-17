WATCH: New York Yankees prospect Jason Dominguez hits a massive deep center homer in the All-Star Futures Game

Representing the American League at this year’s All-Star Futures Game, New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez gave us a glimpse into the bright future he has in the sport.

The 19-year-old showed off his incredible power with a two-run homer in the third inning, which turned out to be crucial.

The AL reigned supreme in a 6-4 win against the National League. Dominguez’s shift didn’t get off to the best start when he made a fielding error that allowed the NL to score two runs.

However, he more than made up for it when he smashed a two-run deep center homer off San Francisco Giants starlet Kyle Harrison.

Dominguez starred in the AL’s victory, as did the highly-rated Matt Walner of the Minnesota Twins and Shea Langeliers of the Oakland Athletics. Walner hit a scorcher over the fence off Harrison. Langeliers, who was adjudged to be the All-Star Futures Game MVP, added to AL’s tally with a solo hit off Jared Shuster.

Jasson Dominguez of the American League rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer in the third inning during the 2022 All-Star Futures Game.

“I’ll remember this day.” - Jason Domínguez post-game.

Jasson Dominguez' All-Star Futures Game showing is only a glimpse of his abilities

Yankees fans have been keeping a close eye on Dominguez ever since he signed as an international free agent in 2019. The Dominican teenager earned a franchise-record $5.1 million signing bonus back then.

The All-Star Futures Game victory capped off a sweet week for Dominguez. He found out earlier this week that he was being promoted to the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate for the Yankees. Following the All-Star break, Dominguez will brace himself for the next challenge of his fledgling career.

Dominguez is still a work in progress and by no means a finished product. He has had a slow start this season but has steadily improved to a slash line of .265/.373/.440 for Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. He has nine homers to his name, with 36 RBI, 19 stolen bases and nine homers in 75 games.

The Yankees' decision to promote Dominguez to Hudson Valley speaks volumes about the vision they have for him. It’s easy to forget that he is only 19, since he shows maturity beyond his years.

How long before we see him in the major leagues? We don’t know, but everything seems to suggest that it won’t be very long.

