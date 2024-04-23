WATCH: New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe receives Gold Gloved Award ahead of Oakland A's matchup

New York Yankees young shortstop Anthony Volpe turned heads since cracking the big league roster last season. While he had bits where he struggled offensively, he was a gem in the infield.

Volpe won his first Gold Glove Award for his defensive excellence in 2023 and was presented his award on Tuesday during the Yanks' matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Watch the clip below:

Through 157 games last season, Volpe finished the year with a .970 fielding percentage. He also finished the 2023 season with well over 10 defensive runs saved.

Volpe became the first Yankees rookie to win the Gold Glove Award at the shortstop position. Given all the greats the team has employed at shortstop, that is a huge compliment.

Yankees slugger Anthony Volpe starting fall after his red-hot start

New York Yankees - Anthony Volpe (Image via USA Today)

Anthony Volpe started off the 2024 season on fire. He was one of the few Bronx Bombers who had kept up with Juan Soto's blazing start but has since cooled down. Over the course of his last five starts, Volpe has gone 2-for-21 with six strikeouts.

There is no doubt that Volpe is in the middle of a slump, and it is starting to affect his confidence at the dish. He has looked overmatched on fastballs lately, and breaking balls have fooled him.

However, Volpe has shown the ability to make in-season adjustments, and the coaching staff does not seem to be too worried about the slump. Luckily for him, he is surrounded by great sluggers who can offer him advice.

It would not be surprising to hear Volpe bending the ears of players like Aaron Judge or Anthony Rizzo on how to reemerge after a slump. All eyes will be on him until he gets it going again offensively.

