WATCH: New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hits 28th home run of 2022 vs. Boston Red Sox

Giancarlo Stanton is starting to fire on all cylinders just in time for the New York Yankees’ postseason push.

Stanton launched his 28th home run of the season to power the Yankees to a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

It has been a difficult spell for Stanton since the All-Star break, but it seems like he is slowly getting back to his very best.

Shortly after the Midsummer Classic, Stanton entered the IL with left Achilles tendonitis. It’s no coincidence that in the 26 games that followed in his absence, the Yankees lost 17 of those.

He has struggled for efficiency since his return, but Stanton is now answering his doubters in style. Trailing the Pirates 8-5 in the ninth on Tuesday, Stanton hit a walk-off grand slam to propel the Yankees to a 9-8 win.

Stanton’s form during the playoffs will greatly determine how far the Yankees go in their postseason run.

Giancarlo Stanton's No. 28 helps the New York Yankees guarantee sixth consecutive postseason appearance

Following their win over the Red Sox, the Yankees have now guaranteed themselves a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive year.

Jameson Taillon delivered a brilliant start for the Yankees, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Taillon walked one and struck out eight.

Triston Casas and Reese McGuire homered for Boston. Giancarlo Stanton’s 28th home run sparked an eight-inning rally with the Yankees trailing 4-3.

Pinch-runner Tim Locastro stole second, advanced on a groundout and scored on Harrison Bader’s sacrifice fly to tie the game. Josh Donaldson notched a walk-off RBI single to complete the comeback as the Yankees won 5-4.

The wait for Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run continues. The Yankees slugger walked three times and his home run tally remains at 60 with 13 games remaining.

Judge drove a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center. The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged towards first base. But they groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch.

Judge leads the American League in average (.316), home runs and RBIs (128). He is in contention to win the MLB’s first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012. If successful, he would also become the first Yankee since Mickey Mantle in 1956 to accomplish that feat.

