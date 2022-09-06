WATCH: New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judges blasts his 53rd Home Run of the season; is on pace to set a franchise record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been on an absolute tear in 2022, which continued with yet another home run. With a dominant lead over the rest of the MLB in home run totals, Judge is in a league of his own. It is practically impossible for any other player to catch his total this season, barring an unprecedented hot streak.

The Yankees posted this multiple-angle video of home run number 53, which came against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"No. 53 was a blast" - Yankees

The homer also broke Aaron Judge's previous career high of 52 home runs in a single season. Judge is having the best season of his tremendous career, increasing his leverage dramatically for when he hits free agency after this season. Before he gets there, however, he hopes to lead the New York Yankees to some postseason success.

In recent weeks, Judge has been the lone bright spot for the struggling Yankees. After being the top team in the MLB to start the season, they now face the prospect of not even winning their division.

Judge's dominance when compared to the rest of the MLB is staggering. This tweet from Chelsea Janes helps contextualize how impressive he has been this season.

Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes Aaron Judge has 18 more homers than anyone else in MLB. Aaron Judge has 18 more homers than anyone else in MLB.

"Aaron Judge has 18 more homers than anyone else in MLB" - Chelsea Janes

18 home runs over the course of the season would be a solid number for many MLB players. For Judge, it is a differential that he is looking to expand on.

Aaron Judge is chasing New York Yankees history

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

When Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth's single-season home run record in 1961, it was the biggest story in baseball. Now, 61 years later, the biggest story of the season is if Judge can hit 62 home runs, breaking Maris' record. While that remains to be seen, he is on pace for it. As the old saying goes, "records are meant to be broken".

As Talkin' Yanks pointed out on Twitter, Aaron Judge is on pace to beat the New York Yankees' home run record handily.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 65 home runs this season Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 65 home runs this season https://t.co/H856t3ymV1

"Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 65 home runs this season" - Talkin' Yanks

The video, posted to YouTube by MLB, shows the first 50 home runs that Judge hit this season.

What we are seeing from the New York Yankees superstar slugger has not been seen in a very long time. Being able to enjoy it in the moment is a gift to all baseball fans.

