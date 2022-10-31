WATCH: NFL referee Jerome Boger dubiously calls a penalty on the "Seattle Mariners" in the Seahawks' win over the New York Giants

After breaking the longest playoff drought in North American sports, the Seattle Mariners are once again a renowned Seattle sports team, at least in the eyes of the general public.

One such person who vividly remembers the Mariners and their short but remarkable playoff run this year is NFL referee Jerome Boger.

Now Jerome Boger is calling penalties on the Seattle Mariners Now Jerome Boger is calling penalties on the Seattle Mariners 😂 https://t.co/SEBmX9Of6c

During the dying embers of the Seattle Seahawks' 27-13 victory over the New York Football Giants, Boger made a dubious call against the Seahawks coaching staff. The crew was called for a sideline infraction, but instead of mentioning the Seattle Seahawks, the referee mentioned the Mariners. This had the commentators and people watching at home laughing at the announcement.

Seattle Mariners free agents

Carlos Santana's contract with the Mariners is up.

After making their postseason appearance, the Seattle Mariners are one of the few lucky teams that have a young core that will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

Anchored by American League Rookie of the Year candidate Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners will remain loaded with talent for at least the next few years. There are only a few notable names on the Mariners roster that will be up for free agency in the offseason.

Leading the list is veteran Carlos Santana, followed by Mitch Haniger, Adam Frazier, and pitcher Matt Boyd. Mariners skipper Scott Servais will have minimal concerns regarding offseason signings and acquisitions as his team will look virtually the same next season as they contend for another postseason slot.

