WATCH: Nike's tear-jerking "Tip-of-the-Hat" 2014 commercial was the perfect farewell tribute to MLB legend and HOFer Derek Jeter

In observation of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s final game in 2014, Nike released its “RE2PECT” ad featuring prominent figures such as Jay-Z, Billy Crystal, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Spike Lee tipping their hats to the future Hall of Famer. Even Boston Red Sox players and fans paid tribute to Jeter.

The commercial did not just go viral among Jeter fans but made everyone emotional.

Jeter was selected by the Yankees in the 1992 draft as soon as he graduated from high school. He played for the team from 1995 to 2014.

Derek Jeter’s best kind of farewell

After the 2014 season, Derek Jeter announced his retirement, but not before bidding the Yankee Stadium crowd a fond farewell.

Fans flooded social media with comments for the MLB star.

Later, in a press conference, Jeter said:

“I don't know how I played tonight. These last few weeks have been very difficult. It's gotten more and more difficult as we got to today. I think I've done a pretty good job of controlling my emotions. I have them. I try to hide them."

Jeter's major league career started in 1996. In his debut season, Jeter hit .314 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs. He helped the Yankees win the World Series and was voted the American League Rookie of the Year.

By the time he retired in 2014, he had won many accolades. Jeter was a 14-time All-Star, a five-time World Series champion, one-time World Series MVP, five-time Gold Glove awardee and five-time Silver Slugger winner.

Jeter was almost unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020. He received 99.74% of the votes.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

Jeter is married to Hannah Davis. The duo first met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2016. The couple share three daughters – Bella, Story and Rose.

In his Instagram bio, Derek also made a special mention of his daughters, noting that he is a "sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls."

