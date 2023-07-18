WATCH: Oakland A's baseman Ryan Noda gets tossed for drawing line in dirt during game vs Red Sox

Oakland Athletics' first baseman Ryan Noda was ejected by the home plate umpire during their encounter against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The Red Sox won the game with a comfortable 7-0 score in the end as the Athletics continue their miserable form this season. Noda was ejected in the seventh innings of the game for drawing a line in the strike zone after a strikeout.

Noda was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2017 MLB Draft and spent three years in the minor leagues before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He got more minor league action there before being selected by the Oakland Athletics in the Rule 5 draft and being named in their roster for the 2023 season.

While Ryan Noda's rookie season in the MLB has been challenging, to say the least, he has been among the first names in the lineup this season. On Monday night, it was another dismal outing for the A's as they were shut out by the Red Sox bullpen.

The incident involving Noda's ejection occurred in the seventh innings after he was struck out by a Nick Pivetta pitch. Noda appeared to draw a line on the ground in the strike zone, prompting home plate umpire Emil Jimenez to eject him right after the incident.

While he didn't appear to argue the call with the umpire, his gesture with the bat was enough to get him tossed.

The Comeback @thecomeback While it didn't look like he was arguing much, Oakland A's first baseman Ryan Noda was ejected for drawing a line in the dirt after a strikeout.

Jaun News Usa @jaunnewsusa

jaunenglish.com/as-1b-ryan-nod… A’s 1B Ryan Noda ejected after drawing line in dirt after strikeout in loss to Red Sox

Oakland Athletics record eighth straight defeat vs Red Sox

The Oakland Athletics' miserable MLB season continued in typical fashion as they recorded their eighth consecutive defeat in Monday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Noda's ejection in the seventh made little difference as the Athletics were shut out by the Red Sox. The Oakland A's remain the worst team in the country with only 25 wins recorded so far this season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault