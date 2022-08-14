WATCH: Oakland Athletics CF Skye Bolt falls victim to the mysteries of the stomach, but keeps going 

Center fielder Skye Bolt succumbed to the mysteries of the stomach during the Oakland Athletics' 7-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday. To his credit, he kept going.

If you are easily nauseated, I advise you not to scroll any further and move on to one of our other stories instead.

Now, with the disclaimer out of the way, we can go straight into the seventh inning of the Athletics' defeat.

Bolt struck a two-run double during the top of that inning and stayed in center field. He appeared quite uncomfortable as he swayed side-to-side and initially tried spitting to find some relief.

The proverbial floodgates opened just seconds later and Bolt threw up on the outfield grass. The cameras panned straight to him in the moments leading up to the incident. It makes you wonder if the broadcasters saw it coming.

Soon after, Bolt was finally able to compose himself and finished the game, going 1-for-2.

Later on, Bolt said the cause of his stomach troubles could have been some suspicious breakfast.

At 31 games below .500, no postseason prayers, everlasting stadium drama, Bolt’s bout of nausea just about represented the Oakland Athletics' current state of affairs.

Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay says he has been on the same boat as Bolt

Bolt appeared to recover well after throwing up, and it didn’t seem like a major stomach issue. Despite that, he was left out of the Athletics’ Saturday lineup.

Oakland Athletics skipper Mark Kotsay, in a conversation with Matt Kawahara of the "San Francisco Chronicle," confirmed that Bolt was alright, but he wasn’t sure of the cause and extent of Bolt’s troubles.

As far as the incident is concerned, Kotsay revealed that he has been in the same spot himself.

“I threw up for a whole game in center field, Game 3 of the divisional playoffs in ’06 against Minnesota,” Kotsay said. “So, not uncommon for a center fielder with the Oakland A’s to puke.”

As it turns out, it’s not uncommon for baseball players, or athletes in general, to feel unwell during a game. After all, they are human beings too.

