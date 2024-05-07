WATCH: Orioles' owner David Rubenstein makes hilarious 'Splash Zone' announcement in swimming goggles & red duckie tube

The Baltimore Orioles will be bringing back the bird bath splash zone to Orioles Park, and team owner David Rubenstein made a hilarious appearance for its return, wearing swimming goggles and a red duckie tube over his formal suit.

Take a look at O's owner Davin Rubenstein's funny 'splash zone' announcement here:

Tickets for Section 86 inside Oriole Park in Camden Yards are on sale. This will be the splash zone section for the upcoming home game for the Baltimore Orioles against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Tickets for the seat in the aforementioned section start at $25 for all Birds fans.

The O's swept the Cincinnati Reds in their most recent regular-season series to take their record to 23-11 in the league. The offensive production by the incumbent AL East champions has been staggering, as they league the AL with 180 runs and 54 home runs.

After surprisingly losing the three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at the end of April, Baltimore has bounced back with six wins in seven.

The Orioles will look to carry their positive momentum for the upcoming long nine-game homestand

Before the Baltimore Orioles head back to their home stadium, Oriole Park in Camden Yards, they will play a short two-game series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then they will head over to Camden Yards to kick off a nine-game homestand against the Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, and Mariners. Baltimore currently sits atop the AL East standings ahead of their rivals, the NY Yankees, and leads the division in offensive production.

O's catcher/DH Adley Rutschman leads the roster in hits (45) and batting average (.324), while last year's AL Rookie of the Year, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, has continued his searing form this year as he leads the team in home runs (10) and RBIs (24).

Corbin Burnes leads the charge for the O's in ERA (2.61) and strikeouts (41), while farm system product Grayson Rodriguez leads the rotation in wins secured with four so far this season. Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel has been in searing form for the Birds, as he has recorded eight saves for Baltimore so far in 2024.

