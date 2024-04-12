WATCH: Orioles rookie outfielder Colton Cowser launches first home run of MLB career

Although all eyes were on Jackson Holliday, it was Colton Cowser who stole the show on Thursday night. The rookie outfielder crossed off a major milestone in his career, launching the first home run of his major league career. Not only was it his first home run, but it was also his first hit over the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston.

"Colton Cowser goes over the Monster for his first MLB homer!" - @TalkinBaseball_

The Baltimore Orioles rookie outfielder smashed his first MLB home run off Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock. The Houston, Texas native has been one of the Orioles' top prospects since he was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The talented outfielder has been excellent for the Baltimore Orioles so far this season. Following the home run, Cowser pushed his 2024 batting average up to an incredible .426, along with 10 hits and 8 RBIs. The impressive rookie also owns an excellent 1.335 OPS thanks to his discipline at the plate.

Although appeared in 26 games for the Baltimore Orioles last season, he retained his rookie status through the 2024 season. It's been a dramatic improvement at the plate for Cowser, who finished the 2023 season with a rather poor .115 batting average. If he can continue his torrid start to the year, he could find himself in the hunt for the American League Rookie of the Year Award race.

Colton Cowser is another budding young star in the Baltimore Orioles system

While most teams seemingly don't have top-tier prospects, the Baltimore Orioles appear to have an endless supply. Cowser joins an ever-growing list of elite prospects making their way through the Orioles system. A number of those players are already making their own impact in the MLB, including Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Grayson Rodriguez, and Ryan Mountcastle.

Now, Colton Cowser is at the forefront of the next group making their way to the major leagues. The rookie outfielder is joined by the MLB's number-one prospect Jackson Holliday, who made his MLB debut on Wednesday night.

"Jackson Holliday taking his first MLB at-bat in Boston! #Birdland" - @RyanDecker_

It's an exciting time for Baltimore Orioles fans, as even beyond the players mentioned above there are a plethora of others waiting for their opportunity. Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo, Samuel Basallo, and Enrique Bradfield Jr. are a few other prospects looking for their shot to live out their major league dreams.

