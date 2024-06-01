WATCH: Orioles supporter wows Camden Yards by whistling entire national anthem ahead of Orioles vs. Rays showdown

On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles concluded their May campaign with a 3-1 victory over their rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays. The game happened at the Orioles' home turf of Camden Yards, marking the first win of the home series and bringing their record to 36-19.

To top that, legendary whistler Chris Ullman performed the U.S. national anthem at Camden Yards. Ullman's rendition quickly became viral, charming thousands of fans.

According to his website, Ullman has won the International Whistling Contest four times (1994, 1996, 1999-2000). He was honored with Whistling Entertainer of the Year in 1999. He was also inducted into the International Whistling Hall of Fame in 2012.

Everything we know about Chirs Ullman, the viral figure behind the Orioles' game-opening show

Chris Ullman once performed at a private concert in the White House during the presidency of former President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. In addition to this, he has also performed with 10 different symphony orchestras, including The National Symphony Orchestra.

Ullman, his wife Kristen and their three children live in Alexandria, VA. Apart from his musical career, he is the president of Ullman Communications, a strategic advisory firm. He also previously served as the Director of Global Communications at The Carlyle Group.

Ullman was a spokesman for the U.S. House Budget Committee and previously led communications at the White House Budget Office. He also served in the public affairs office at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

He is a Strategic Communications Expert in Residence at High Point University. He is an author with two published books titled “Find Your Whistle: Simple Gifts Touch Hearts and Change Lives” and "Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant: Success Strategies of the Wealthy, Powerful, and Just Plain Wise".

Considering his success in Friday’s pre-game program, it will not be surprising to see Ullman receiving invitations from other ballparks soon.

