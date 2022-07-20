Watch: Oscar-winning Denzel Washington delivers a powerful tribute to first ever African American MLB player Jackie Robinson before the All-Star Game

On July 19, Denzel Washington, the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, offered a heartwarming tribute to MLB legend Jackie Robinson before the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Jackie Robinson broke barriers as the first African-American player in Major League Baseball.

Before the players took the field, the crowd clapped, and Denzel approached the microphone. Jackie Robinson's jersey number 42, was on the back of the Los Angeles Dodgers uniform that Denzel was sporting. Denzel offered his respect by stating,

"Ebbets Field, Brooklyn, 1947. When Jackie Robinson stepped onto a Major League Baseball field for the first time, armed with supreme talent and unshakable character and wearing a Dodgers uniform, he changed the game of baseball and so much more."

Washington added, "What he carried with him, what he represented, was towering. On the field, he the rookie of the year, a most valuable player, a world champion and a seven-time all star. Beyond the field, Jackie Robinson challenged us to become better versions of ourselves."

Denzel emphasized how Jackie Robinson's legacy endures to this day.

“Business leader, family man, activist, Hall of Famer. He said that life is not a spectator sport, and he lived that motto to the fullest.

"Whether it was charging down the baseline or standing tall for opportunity and justice, number 42 blazed a trail that would light the way for people from every walk of life and every color and to this very day. That inspiration, that profound impact, looms just as large today as it did 75 years ago," said Washington.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Denzel Washington's tribute to Jackie Robinson before the All-Star Game was absolutely incredible Denzel Washington's tribute to Jackie Robinson before the All-Star Game was absolutely incredible https://t.co/05RT1Ux43c

"Denzel Washington's tribute to Jackie Robinson before the All-Star Game was absolutely incredible." - Jomboy Media

Earlier this year, on April 15, Denzel Washington visited Dodger Stadium on Jackie Robinson Day to pay homage.

It has been 50 years since Jackie Robinson passed away, but he remains immortal in MLB fans' hearts.

MLB legend Jackie Robinson's wife Rachel Robinson turned 100

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

The 100th birthday milestone is comparable to a home run. In an exciting turn of events, Rachel Robinson, the wife of Jackie Robinson, celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday. She is fortunate to have attained this special milestone.

Turn 2 Foundation @JeterTurn2 Celebrating Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday. A civil rights activist, pioneer in the medical field & @JRFoundation founder, Mrs. Robinson has touched the lives of so many. We are proud to collaborate with @jrfoundation to help youth succeed. 📸Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE Celebrating Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday. A civil rights activist, pioneer in the medical field & @JRFoundation founder, Mrs. Robinson has touched the lives of so many. We are proud to collaborate with @jrfoundation to help youth succeed. 📸Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE https://t.co/ItXv91ySUU

"Celebrating Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday. A civil rights activist, pioneer in the medical field & @JRFoundation founder, Mrs. Robinson has touched the lives of so many." - Turn 2 Foundation

Before the All-Star Game began at Dodger Stadium, all the players wished Rachel Robinson a happy birthday.

MLB @MLB



Before the game, What an awesome moment!Before the game, @mookiebetts helped the #AllStarGame crowd wish Rachel Robinson a happy 100th birthday. What an awesome moment! Before the game, @mookiebetts helped the #AllStarGame crowd wish Rachel Robinson a happy 100th birthday. https://t.co/Gr7ZeuAEou

"What an awesome moment!" - MLB

Undeniably, the 2022 All- Star Game couldn't have had a better start.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far