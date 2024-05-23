Olivia Dunne, girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes, was invited to the 60th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch on 18th May. She enjoyed the event over the weekend with her fellow models and is now sharing behind-the-scenes moments and highlights.

On Tuesday, Dunne shared a funny skit called “Betrayal” on TikTok, which she made with Christen Harper, fiancee of NFL player Jared Goff, and Katie Austin, daughter of fitness influencer Denise Austin.

In the clip, Dunne is seen wearing a red bodycon dress, while Harper is wearing a white sleeveless top. The skit continues with Dunne suggesting her friends try the orange soda, which she describes as "amazing.” Both Christen and Katie agree, but when the waiter arrives to take their orders, they choose strawberry soda instead, hence the title "betrayal.”. The skit ends with Dunne astonished and saying:

“I am so shocked.”

Olivia Dunne is a gymnast at LSU, where she has decided to graduate after winning the national championship in gymnastics. She has gained millions of followers and fans on social media, mostly from Instagram and TikTok. Recently, she launched the “Livvy Fund,” which aims to support her fellow athletes financially as they begin their careers.

Olivia Dunne is back in Pittsburgh for Paul Skenes' games

LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne might be present in the stands of PNC stadium to support her boyfriend Pauls Skenes. On Tuesday, she posted pictures of herself in Pittsburgh’s PNC Stadium on Instagram, wearing blue jeans and white overwear.

Skenes has been delivering impressive performances this season, with his pitches reaching the velocity of up to 100 mph. In his major league debut game, he struck out seven hitters, and in the recent match against the Cubs on May 17th, he struck out eleven batters in his no-hit, six-inning outing. Currently, he boasts an ERA of 2.70 with a WHIP of 0.90.

Skenes will be present on the mound at PNC Park on Thursday at 12:35 p.m. ET for his third MLB start.

