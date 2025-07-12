WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets hilariously labeled as her own look-alike on Target Field scoreboard 

It was a jam-packed evening at American Family Field, as has been the case for many of the Pittsburgh Pirates' road games with their ace, Paul Skenes, on the mound. The occasion was made better with Skenes' girlfriend and social media influencer Olivia Dunne in attendance.
Dunne is often seen supporting her partner at various MLB games. On Friday, she was on the receiving end of a seemingly light-hearted troll from the Minnesota Twins. Sports teams often play a 'celebrity look-alike' game on their large screens, where they try to match the appearance of fans in attendance to that of celebrities.
During the game, the Twins' jumbotron put Olivia Dunne beside her own picture. It received a humor-filled reaction from the LSU gymnast, who put a hand on her face with a bright smile.
The influencer later gave her reaction on Instagram:
"I guess I see the resemblance," Dunne captioned one of her stories.
There weren't smiles in the Pittsburgh camp after the game, however. While Skenes pitched five innings, earning just two runs, the Pirates' offence failed to support him. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa drove a single run for the team in the 2-1 loss.
Skenes was one-half of the All-Star starter battle with Joe Ryan, and the Twins pitcher came out with the victory, handing Skenes his eighth loss (4-8 W-L record) while carrying only a 2.1 ERA.
A mixed bag week in the life of Olivia Dunne
It has been a week filled with ups and downs for Olivia Dunne. The internet personality was denied the opportunity to buy a New York apartment, but was also featured on TIME's list of 100 Creators.
Olivia Dunne recently detailed her experience of trying to buy a home in New York City on social media. The apartment that belonged to MLB legend Babe Ruth was put on the market in March. Dunne had almost secured it before the co-op board that looks after the building felt she was too 'sparkly' for the neighborhood and didn't like her announcing her purchase on Instagram.
“Long story short: don’t try to live in a co-op,” Dunne said in a TikTok video. “You might get denied and you won’t get Babe Ruth’s apartment.”
Despite that setback, Dunne received some good news as she was named one of the personalities on TIME's illustrious list of content creators around the world. Last year, she was also named on Forbes' 30 under 30 list.