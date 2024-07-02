WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares BTS moments from Nautica's event in NYC

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, earns $3.9 million in NIL deals (per On3), and a lot of brands have worked with her for promotion and advertising in the past. Recently, she worked with Nautica for an event in New York City. As is common for Dunne, she provided fans with a look behind the scenes.

She's become an ambassador for the brand, and she gave her followers a look at what that entails. Dunne posed with fans in front of the Nautica board and signed autographs.

Stefani Fleurant, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Nautica, said via GIII:

“We’re excited to welcome Livvy Dunne to the Nautica team. Livvy’s dedication to her craft and ability to inspire millions aligns perfectly with Nautica women’s sportswear– a line designed for women who are active, confident and embrace a lifestyle that seamlessly merges fashion with performance.”

Dunne sports the Spring Collection from Nautica in the ads and promotional material. She has already worked to promote the brand's new line and has done so by sharing a look inside the process.

Olivia Dunne helps Paul Skenes navigate stardom

If there's a person out there who knows what it's like to have fame at a young age, it's Olivia Dunne. At just 21 years old, she is a renowned gymnast, social media star and SI swimsuit model.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates (Imagn)

That has helped her learn a lot, and she's in turn helping Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on his journey as well. The couple are both young, as Skenes is just 22 years old and already one of the young faces of the MLB.

“It's been great. She's helped me in a lot of ways in terms of managing all the hype … How to manage everything that goes around being a pro athlete, [because] she's kinda lived it," Skenes said.

This time last year, Skenes was a College World Series champion and the top MLB Draft prospect. In less than a year, he made his way through the minors and forced his way into the majors and has dominated since his arrival.

