WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off softball skills

The SI model and gymnast for the LSU Tigers, Olivia Dunne, switched from gymnastics to softball in a recent video. The clip playfully compares her incredible gymnastic abilities with her not-so-refined softball swings.

Dunne, who is famous in the world of college athletics, is known for her dazzling routines on the vault, uneven bars, and balance beam. The video that Dunne posted on her Instagram on Thursday showcased her power in the first half as she effortlessly executed a complex move on the balance beam.

“Stay on the beam,” is the caption shown during the video's first part.

Then with a quick cut, we see Dunne standing in the batter’s box trying to hit the balls thrown to her and missing most of them.

“Okay now hit the ball,” is the caption shown during the second part of the video.

Besides being a gymnast and a model, Dunne is also a social media sensation. She has over four million followers on Instagram and over seven million on TikTok. She initially started by posting gymnastics videos on her social media in 2020 and later started videos showcasing her modeling talent.

Dunne has been a Gymnast since the age of 3. She won the NCAA championship this year, taking LSU to new heights. In 2023, with the help of Bayou Traditions, she started the “Livvy Fund” which was aimed at helping fellow athletes get NIL deals and fund their own careers. Dunne also completed her dream of being an SI model in May when she attended the 60th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch.

Olivia Dunne brings back Beachnastics

Paul Skene’s girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently posted a video showing that she is bringing back “Beachnastics”. This event, coined by Dunne herself, blends her incredible gymnastics skills with the fun and relaxation of the beach.

In a video that Dunne posted on Tiktok on 13th June, she can be seen executing backflips effortlessly in a black swimsuit.

"yk what time of year it is:) #beachnastics #gymnastics #nj," wrote Dunne as the caption.

These are the types of videos that made Dunne famous on her social media in the initial years of her posting on social media during 2020–21. Seeing her other creators have also followed the trend and posted numerous videos on different sites.

"beachnastics:) #foryou #gymnastics #beach" Dunne captioned one of the first videos she posted of her doing gymnastics by the beach in 2021.

The social media sensation also has been dating the new prospect of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, since 2023. Skenes currently has an ERA of 2.43 and has struck out 46 batters as of now in his debut season.

