Watch: Pete Alonso goes viral for helping Francisco Lindor with signature ‘Polar Bear’ strength 

New York Mets stars Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor have been the faces of the organization in the past few years. The duo has produced many clutch moments inside Citi Field and even led their team to the NLCS in 2024 for the first time in nine years.

Lindor and Alonso have started the 2025 MLB campaign on a high note as the Mets have rushed to a respectable 8-4 overall record, securing second spot in the NL East division. The club completed a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday and registered its second series victory against them in 2025.

A funny instance occurred during the series finale between the Marlins and Mets. Lindor was on deck, gearing up to walk to the plate, when he was unable to get the bat donut off his barrel.

He kept pounding his bat on the ground but to no avail, until his teammate, Alonso, stepped out of the dugout and helped Lindor get rid of the donut by showcasing his brute strength.

Watch the funny instance here:

"Francisco Lindor had trouble removing his donut and Pete Alonso offered to help."

The Mets lost the game 5-0 in the end, but had won the first two games of the series to help them register back-to-back series wins. With the addition of Dominican superstar Juan Soto over the offseason, the eternal underdogs of the MLB look like a solid team with great depth in both departments of the game.

Alonso is currently leading the team in all the offensive stats as Lindor, Nimmo and Soto are playing decent second fiddle to the star first baseman.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor are projecting decent numbers in 2025

Pete Alonso has been a man on a mission since signing his two-year, $54 million contract extension with the Mets this past offseason. He has a .333 batting average, three home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.118 OPS so far in 12 games this season. He is projecting over 40 home runs and 100+ RBIs this campaign.

After starting the season slow, Francisco Lindor has now started to register some decent at-bats on the plate in recent games. He has a .244 batting average, with one home run, five RBIs and a .658 OPS in 11 games this season. Lindor is currently projected to hit 20+ home runs and register over 70 RBIs in 2025.

The duo, with the aid of a well-organized roster, will hope to win that elusive NL pennant this season.

