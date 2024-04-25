WATCH: Pete Crow-Armstrong hits his first big league home run 

The Chicago Cubs called up their No. 1 prospect, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong following Cody Bellinger's trip to the IL. Bellinger fractured his ribs after he crashed into the wall in Chicago's Tuesday win over the Houston Astros.

Crow-Armstrong was in the starting lineup on Thursday and did not disappoint. In the sixth inning, he blasted a two-run homer to right-center for his first big league home run, giving Chicago a 3-1 lead over Houston.

Crow-Armstrong got a fastball right down the middle from Bryan Abreu and did not miss it. His home run went 396 feet, and he was fired up rounding the basepaths, alongside his teammates.

This is likely the first of many for the young outfielder. The slugger has upped his game from being a line-drive guy to someone who can get underneath baseballs and drive them deep.

Cubs fans should be excited about Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs - Pete Crow-Armstrong (Image via USA Today)

Pete Crow-Armstrong is a stellar prospect that the fanbase should be excited about. During the 2020 MLB Draft, he was selected 19th overall by the New York Mets but was traded for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams.

Crow-Armstrong is a true five-tool player and brings a lot to the field. He can hit for average and power, is a great defender, has a solid arm, and is always a threat to steal a base.

One thing that sets apart the young slugger from other prospects is his defensive abilities in the outfield. Many scouting reports pencil him in as an 80-grade defender with his fast feet and great instincts.

This is somebody who can handle center field for years to come and could be a centerpiece for an exciting team. Expect him to set off more fireworks as he gets more comfortable in the big leagues.

