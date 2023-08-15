Watch: Phil Nevin gets furious at players in the dugout after Angels' shutout loss vs Rangers

The Texas Rangers are looking forward to extending their home-ground winning streak while the Los Angeles Angels are hitting an all-time low.

Monday night’s game between the Rangers and manager Phil Nevin’s side saw the Los Angeles team suffer a shutout loss as the Rangers emerged victorious with a 12-0 score.

Max Scherzer recorded his third win in three starts for the Rangers. He allowed only one infield single and one walk while he struck out his season’s highest 11 in a span of seven innings.

Marcus Semen’s two hits, his season’s highest five RBIs, and a three-run homer during the seventh innings of the game gave the lead to the Rangers.

Semien attempted to dive to his left to stop Mike Moustakas's second innings grounder that had led off Los Angeles, however, his throw wasn’t timed properly.

With the team continuing their losing streak, Nevin was seen getting furious at the players and shouting in the dugout after the team's loss.

A fan posted a video of Nevin shouting on X, formerly Twitter.

The Texas Rangers currently hold a 71-48 record, which is the franchise’s best record through 119 games. The Los Angeles Angles on the other side, are sitting with a 59-61 record, which is their season’s worst record. Phil Nevin’s side is currently two games below .500.

The Los Angeles Angels are suffering without key players

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Trout hit off a pitching machine Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, for the first time since fracturing his left hamate bone and manager Phil Nevin said the Angels’ star outfielder is moving closer to a return. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Angels’ two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani registered his 41st homer of the season during the team’s 2-1 victory against the Houston Astros on Sunday. The team’s ace took a day off on Monday due to arm fatigue.

Nevin’s side expects Ohtani to be back in action on Tuesday or on Wednesday when the team goes up against the Cincinnati Reds.

On the other side, the team’s key player Mike Trout has been a part of the Injured List ever since July 3 due to a fractured left hamate bone. There is no concrete news of him returning to the game as of yet, but Nevin hopes to get him started soon to face live pitching after Trout began swinging against a machine last Friday.