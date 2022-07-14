Watch: Philadelphia Phillies left stunned after Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits an unbelievable shot

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the Toronto Blue Jays' John Schneider era underway with an unbelievable homer as they cruised to victory against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Jays were victorious 8-2 on the night, thus sweeping the two-game series vs. the Phillies. During the fourth inning, Guerrero Jr. casually flipped his bat at a pitch from Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler that was clearly headed out of the zone.

However, Guerrero Jr’s awkward strike connected and traveled all the way for a homer in a show of incredible hitting strength by the Jays slugger.

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez also chipped in with a couple of homers. One came off Wheeler in the fourth before Hernandez went deep off Bubby Rossman in the eighth for the 13th multi-homer game of his career.

Jays pitcher Ross Stripling allowed two runs in seven innings to arrest a three-start winless streak. The Toronto Blue Jays have now won back-to-back games for the first time since June 30 and July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Toronto Blue Jays can slowly start getting back on track

The Toronto Blue Jays made headlines after they relieved Charlie Montoyo of his managerial duties earlier in the day. Bench coach John Schneider was announced as Montoyo’s interim replacement.

The Blue Jays have been on a dismal run of seven defeats in nine matches heading into tonight’s game. A win was necessary, and Schneider seemed to have worked his proverbial Midas touch.

Schneider’s first game in charge couldn’t have gone any better. The 8-2 result massively helped Toronto's quest for the third American League wild-card spot, which they are currently clinging on to by a narrow margin.

John Schneider's tenure as Blue Jays manager is off to a flying start.

The Toronto Blue Jays have also been one of the lowest-scoring teams in the division. They were only 11th in terms of total runs scored (401) prior to tonight, and the 8-2 result will help restore a lot of faith in their offense.

Guerrero Jr. has had an on-and-off year thus far, but he showed tonight what he can offer. He and the entire Jays squad will take a lot of positivity from the result.

Tonight was the perfect blend of batting and pitching for the Blue Jays, and new skipper Schneider will be hoping for more of the same. Could this be the beginning of something special?

"His energy. He’s obviously a very energetic guy. He likes to have fun. There’s never really a dull moment with him." #BlueJays OF George Springer on John Schneider's strengths:"His energy. He’s obviously a very energetic guy. He likes to have fun. There’s never really a dull moment with him." #BlueJays OF George Springer on John Schneider's strengths:"His energy. He’s obviously a very energetic guy. He likes to have fun. There’s never really a dull moment with him."

Montoyo isn’t the first mid-season managerial dismissal this term in the MLB. Last month, the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Giraldi when they were 22-29. Fast forward a month, they are currently 46-43.

With Schneider at the helm, the Toronto Blue Jays may be beginning to embark on a similar turnaround in fortunes, with tonight's statement win being the first chapter of a new era.

