WATCH: Phillies star Kyle Schwarber names famous landmarks in London ahead of Mets series

Prior to the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, Kyle Schwarber tested his knowledge of London. In a light-hearted segment, Schwarber was shown pictures of various London landmarks and asked to identify them.

The popular outfielder went through many well-known places, such as Big ben and Buckingham Palace, as well as the famous Abbey Road crosswalk, where The Beatles posed for the cover of their record. Schwarber was able to name most of the landmarks right, showcasing a mix of cultural awareness and humor.

Everything is ready for the MLB London Series kicking off this Saturday.

The upcoming London Series marks the third edition of MLB games held in London. This weekend, the Phillies and Mets will face off at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s London Stadium, a venue initially built for the 2012 Summer Olympics and currently home to West Ham United FC. The field has been changed to hold this special baseball game, which is expected to draw massive crowds.

According to MLB.com, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson expressed excitement about the series, emphasizing the uniqueness of playing in London. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, serving as a player ambassador for the sieres, also shared his anticipation of interacting with a different crowd and experiencing the London atmosphere.

The London Series is part of the MLB World Tour, an initiative aimed at globalizing the sport. This year, the tour stopped in Mexico City and Seoul. In London, the series offers more than just an exciting matchup between two division rivals. There will also be community events, fan interactions, and cultural exchanges, making the whole thing a memorable experience for everyone.

The Mets and Phillies games will be broadcast live, with Game 1 airing on FOX and Game 2 on ESPN. The series represents a unique opportunity for fans in the UK to witness Major League Baseball in action and for the players to engage with an international audience.

