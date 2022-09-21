WATCH: Professional golfer Paige Spiranac threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankees vs. Brewers game

On September 16, 2022, professional golfer Paige Spiranac threw out the ceremonial pitch before the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers game at American Family Field. This was her first time doing so. As per the MLB, the ceremonial first pitch is a traditional baseball custom in which the guest of honor throws a ball to signal the start of the MLB game.

Paige looked excited about throwing her first pitch before the opening of the Brewers' three-game series against the Bronx Bombers. She threw to Brewers left-fielder Christian Yelich.

Breaking away from her usual racy looks, Ms. Spiranac channeled a sporty look for the occasion. She wore navy blue skinny jeans and a white tank top which was layered with a Brewers' jersey.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers



She’ll be signing autographs for Brewers fans at X-Golf on the Club Level soon. Stop by to say, “Hi!” A great ceremonial first drive at @xgolfamfamfield yesterday, a perfect ceremonial first pitch today! What can’t @PaigeSpiranac do?She’ll be signing autographs for Brewers fans at X-Golf on the Club Level soon. Stop by to say, “Hi!” A great ceremonial first drive at @xgolfamfamfield yesterday, a perfect ceremonial first pitch today! What can’t @PaigeSpiranac do?She’ll be signing autographs for Brewers fans at X-Golf on the Club Level soon. Stop by to say, “Hi!” https://t.co/ltVGEeEBIi

"A great ceremonial first drive at @xgolfamfamfield yesterday, a perfect ceremonial first pitch today! What can’t @PaigeSpiranac do?" - @Milwaukee Brewers

Paige Spiranac was in Milwaukee last week for the inauguration of the virtual golf and bar-restaurant franchise X-Golf at American Family Field.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers



All fans are welcome to come to the Club Level using the third-base escalators or elevators and try the simulators, food and drinks, or just enjoy the view. Have a ticket to today’s game? Come visit @xgolfamfamfield All fans are welcome to come to the Club Level using the third-base escalators or elevators and try the simulators, food and drinks, or just enjoy the view. Have a ticket to today’s game? Come visit @xgolfamfamfield!All fans are welcome to come to the Club Level using the third-base escalators or elevators and try the simulators, food and drinks, or just enjoy the view. https://t.co/494U9hRwiU

"Have a ticket to today’s game? Come visit @xgolfamfamfield. All fans are welcome to come to the Club Level using the third-base escalators or elevators and try the simulators, food and drinks, or just enjoy the view." - @Milwaukee Brewers

The MLB franchise the Milwaukee Brewers and X-Golf have teamed up to operate an indoor golf location on the Club Level above left field.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers The ceremonial first drive has officially been hit over at X-Golf.



Tomorrow is opening day, be sure to check it out! The ceremonial first drive has officially been hit over at X-Golf. Tomorrow is opening day, be sure to check it out! https://t.co/3hqZWVGMHy

"The ceremonial first drive has officially been hit over at X-Golf. Tomorrow is opening day, be sure to check it out!" - @Milwaukee Brewers

Hence, Paige Spiranac was there for a ceremonial first drive and first pitch.

Milwaukee Brewers defeated New York Yankees with 7-6 on the day Paige Spiranac threw the first pitch at American Family Field

New York Yankees v Milwaukee Brewers

Paige Spiranac ended up being lucky for the Milwaukee Brewers. Following a walk-off hit, the Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6.

"That was worth it." -Milwaukee Brewers

Currently, the New York Yankees stand first in American League East. Meanwhile, the Brewers stand second in National League Central.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far